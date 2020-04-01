EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A Madison man has been charged with murder after a man was shot and killed in east St. Louis on Dec. 23.

Howard Doolin, 35, was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery with discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm while on parole.

Police said on the morning of Dec. 23, Doolin shot James E. Shafer in the leg, which resulted in Shafer’s death.

Doolin also shot a woman in the abdomen and another woman in the leg, according to the press release.

Each shooting happened at different locations in East St. Louis.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.