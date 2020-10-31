Man charged in shooting death of 15-year-old boy in St. Louis

Tevin Collins was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in St. Louis last week.

Tevin Collins, 18, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

At around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 22, police responded to the 4200 block of East Ashland Avenue, which is in the Greater Ville neighborhood of north city.

Officers found Ezell Johnson III suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. There was also a white sedan in the area with “heavy ballistic damage,” according to the police report.

Investigators said Ezell was sitting inside a car when he was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ezell is the 109th child shot in St. Louis so far this year. He is the 19th child 17 and younger to die from their injuries.

CUT SHORT IN ST. LOUIS

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the City of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.