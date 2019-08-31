ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 60-year-old man has been charged after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed last weekend.

Edward Meeks was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

On Aug. 24, 28-year-old Raymond Johnson was shot in front of Meeks’ home in the 1500 block of Leonaire Court.

Police said the two men were arguing over personal matters before the shooting.

Meeks was arrested at the scene and was initially charged with first-degree assault on Aug. 25.

Johnson was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on Aug. 30.

Meeks is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.