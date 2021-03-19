Man charged with killing alleged burglary accomplice despite not firing a gunshot

Two men broke into an apartment in St. Peters earlier this week, police said

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A man suspected of breaking into a St. Peters apartment earlier this week has died and another man has been charged in connection with his murder.

Two men, 20-year-old Jeffrey Simpson and 21-year-old Alan London, broke into an apartment on the 100 block of Turnberry Place around 2 a.m. Tuesday, St. Peters police said in a press release.

Simpson and London confronted the residents, a woman and man. Police said the suspected burglars knew the man.

London pointed a handgun at the woman as she "pleaded for her life" and he demanded money, the release said. The man who lives in the apartment grabbed a gun and fired four shots at London.

Simpson and London got into an SUV and fled. The man called police.

About 20 minutes later, London was dropped off at an emergency room in Des Peres in St. Louis County. The people inside a Jeep SUV left, the release said. London died from his injuries - a single gunshot wound to his chest.

St. Peters police tracked down Simpson in Hematite, Missouri, a small community located about seven miles northeast of De Soto.

Simpson faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and tampering with a motor vehicle. He is being held at the St. Charles County Jail on a $5 million bond.

Although Simpson did not fire the shot that killed London, he has been charged with murder.