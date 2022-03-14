Man charged after October hit-and-run that killed 75-year-old man

Lonnie Friarson was charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death in connection with the Oct. 7 pedestrian crash that killed a man.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged earlier this month after police said he struck and killed a 75-year-old man in St. Louis last year.

Lonnie Friarson, 47, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death in connection with the Oct. 7 pedestrian crash that killed 75-year-old Stephen Aylward.

The St. Louis police department’s accident reconstruction team responded at about 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 to Gravois Avenue and Devolsey Street, which is on the edge of the Benton Park and McKinley Heights neighborhoods. First responders arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to police, Aylward was crossing the street when he was hit by a driver in a Chevy Impala. The driver then stopped, made a U-turn and drove away from the scene.

On Oct. 13, police announced a suspect had been arrested in the case and police were seeking charges from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office. On March 11, Friarson was charged.

