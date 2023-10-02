Man charged for punching St. Louis County hospital worker for offering to bring him food, prosecutor says

The man was a patient in the emergency department when the assault occurred.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A St. Louis man is charged for reportedly punching a Mercy Hospital St. Louis worker in the face.

Cody Hess, 30, faces a third-degree assault charge for the incident, which took place on Sept. 26 at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Hess was a patient in the emergency department at Mercy when a hospital worker came up to him to ask him if he would like any food.

Hess then allegedly made a fist and punched the worker in the face. The assault caused the worker to develop a difficulty speaking, the prosecuting attorney's office said.

“Emergency Department personnel are appropriately classified as special victims in Missouri, and we will do all we can to protect them in St. Louis County and to hold accountable anyone who attacks those whose work is to serve the public,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in a statement.

Hess is held on a $100,00 cash-only bond with no 10% posting authorized.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.