Man arrested, charged for 'road rage' shooting in Troy

TROY, Ill. — A man was injured in a road rage incident that lead to a shooting in Troy, Illinois over the weekend. The suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the crimes.

In a press release, the Troy Police Department said they arrested 27-year-old Kijuan Glass, of East St. Louis. Glass faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm (Class X Felony), aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 Felony), and aggravated unlawful use of weapons (Class 4 Felony).

According to Troy Police, a little before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 600 block of Edwardsville Road in reference to a man being shot in the arm during what was believed to be a road rage incident.

A witness said the shooting began on northbound Interstate 55/70 and continued until the two exited onto Edwardsville Road into Troy. The victim was struck in the right arm by a 9mm bullet as he slowed down to make a turn.

The man was taken to a local hospital. He has since been released.

The suspect’s vehicle, a black Nissan sedan, was not at the scene when police arrived. However, officials were able to locate the Nissan on surveillance cameras, with the help of the Maryville Police Department and Illinois State Police. ISP found the vehicle in East St. Louis.

During the investigation into Glass' car, a search warrant revealed the handgun used in the assault.

There were no other reports of Glass being involved in any other similar incident, and police ensured this was an isolated occurrence.