ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 21-year-old man has been charged after a man was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Kenneth Lewis Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and stealing – firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate.

At around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to the 9600 block of Ventura Drive for a call for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Lee Lam III in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Man found dead in car on parking lot of north St. Louis County apartment complex

Police said Lam was in the driver’s seat of the car while Lewis was in the passenger seat and a third person was in the backseat.

Security cameras nearby showed the third person getting out of the car and walking away, while Lam and Lewis stayed in the car. The car then speeds off, Lewis falls out and the car crashes.

Lewis ran back into the car, the tires start spinning then he ran into the apartment building.

Police found a .22 caliber shell casing in the car and a .22 caliber magazine.

When police found Lewis in a nearby apartment, he had a .22 caliber gun that was missing a magazine. Police also found a receipt in the car that matched the gun.

Lewis is being held on a $5000,000 cash-only bond.

LOCAL NEWS



