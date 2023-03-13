24-year-old man charged with second-degree murder after victim dies from pelvic injury in February shooting

On Monday afternoon, James Armstrong, 24, was charged with second-degree murder by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

On Feb. 8, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division was called out to the Mark Twain neighborhood regarding a reported shooting. Police said the incident occurred shortly before 3 that Wednesday evening at 4540 N. Union Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on a parking lot shot in his pelvis, initially conscious and breathing. The man’s condition became critical and unstable while being taken to an area hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Police identified the man as 25-year-old Jerry Savage, of Dellwood.

No further information was provided by police regarding the case.

