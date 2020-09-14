Man charged after he shot at police officers outside of St. Louis home

Marc Taylor is facing several charges

ST. LOUIS — A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with shooting at police officers during an incident in St. Louis on Sept. 10.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office issued two counts of first-degree assault on a special victim, one count of discharge/shoot firearm at or from motor vehicle and three counts of armed criminal action against Marc Taylor.

According to the police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers received a call for shots fired near Marcus and Kossuth Avenues around 4:05 a.m.

When officers arrived, they saw Taylor standing outside with a rifle and he immediately began shooting at the officers. One of the officers got out of his car and returned fire at Taylor, which hit him. He tried to run, but he collapsed. He was transported to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Three guns were recovered from the incident, police said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

These are the photos of the officers’ vehicle that was struck by gunfire during the incident. https://t.co/3WyiCSTxqp pic.twitter.com/xrvIG8afYT — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 14, 2020

On Sunday, an officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was shot during an incident in the College Hill neighborhood. The officer was hit in the shoulder and has since been released from the hospital.

Police have not found any suspects in that incident. This was the ninth officer from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department who has been shot since June of this year.