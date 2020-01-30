ST. LOUIS — A teenager has been charged after a shooting and attempted carjacking in north St. Louis.

Anthony Conner, 17, was charged with attempted robbery and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

On Jan. 10, officers were called to the 5800 block of Goodfellow Boulevard for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

She told officers while at a stoplight at Goodfellow and Natural Bridge, Conner and three other men approached her car while armed with a gun. Conner told her to unlock her door and that’s when she tried to drive away.

While driving away, Conner shot at her car and she was hit in the shoulder. Police said that’s when Conner and the other suspects fled the area.

The woman continued driving on Natural Bridge until she got into a car accident near Clara. The woman and the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A 16-year-old boy was also taken into custody in connection to this incident.

