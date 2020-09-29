Man charged in shooting death of St. Louis woman, police searching for another suspect

The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Victoria Bee

ST. LOUIS — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a woman in St. Louis over the weekend, but police are still searching for the man who pulled the trigger.

Derrell Moore, 22, has been charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action, St. Louis police said.

On Saturday afternoon, police were called to the 4400 block of Lexington in the Greater Ville neighborhood. A woman was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police later identified her as 34-year-old Victoria Bee.

Police are still looking for the suspected gunman, 23-year-old Deion Whalen, who faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement, one of Bee's family members and another person had gotten into a minor car accident. The people involved were trying to "peacefully resolve" the incident when a man approached Bee's family member with an assault rifle.

Whalen began to threaten other family members in the area with his rifle, the statement says. Bee attempted to deescalate the situation and pushed the gunman. He raised his rifle and shot Bee in the head at "point-blank" range.

Multiple witnesses on the scene identified Whalen, the statement says. He poses "an immediate danger to the victim's family and the community at large."