St. Charles County man charged for shooting woman during road rage incident

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — An O'Fallon, Missouri, man has been charged with shooting at a woman during a road rage incident in St. Charles County.

Dustin C. Duke, 39, was charged on June 1 by the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney with three counts of first-degree assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count each of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. May 26 on westbound Highway 364 near Arena Parkway in St. Charles County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman was merging onto 364 when a man in a black Audi wouldn't allow her to merge. A road rage incident occurred, which led to the man pulling out a gun and firing at least two shots at the driver's side of the woman's car. She was struck in the right hand by one round, and the man then drove off.

MSHP officers responded to the shots-fired call and found the woman, who had pulled off at the Harvester Road exit. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Duke is being held at the St. Charles County Jail. His bond is set at $1 million, according to a release.