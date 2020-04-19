ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in a double shooting that left 1 woman dead and injured another early Saturday morning

Brandon Langston is charged with first-degree murder, assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and burglary.

Officers responded to a call on the 4400 block of Beck in the city’s Tower Grove South neighborhood where they found two victims of gunshot wounds.

1 victim, a 54-year-old woman, Charmaine Stanfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

