Man charged in connection with 24-year-old's murder

Blake Toolooze was found shot to death on Aug. 16 in south city

ST. LOUIS — A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the circuit attorney’s office issued one count of first-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm on 29-year-old Robert Judd.

The charges are related to the murder of 24-year-old Blake Toolooze. He was found shot to death on Aug. 16 in the 8400 block of Minnesota Ave.

Judd is being held with no bond allowed.

It’s unclear if Judd and the victim knew each other. No other details have been made available.