Man charged in connection with shooting that killed man, injured 2 children

A 19-year-old man was charged with murder and multiple other crimes in connection with the Oct. 15 shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police said he fired shots that killed a man and left two children injured.

Cameron Bernard, a 19-year-old St. Louis resident, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, tampering with a motor vehicle and multiple other crimes in connection with the October 2020 shooting.

Just before noon on Oct. 15, 2020, the St. Louis County Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 8700 block of Lucas and Hunt Road, which is at Halls Ferry Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Ryan Hampton of Bridgeton.

Police said two children were injured in the shooting. The 9-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The three victims were traveling northbound on Lucas and Hunt when two men in a black Jeep Cherokee began firing at Hampton's car, a silver Chrysler sedan.

The two cars crashed into each other and the Jeep became inoperable on the road, police said. Hampton's car came to rest at the side of the road.

The two armed suspects ran away from the scene.

Police said the crashed Jeep was stolen.

Bernard was charged on Monday with first-degree murder, tampering with a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

He was taken into custody on Thursday. He's being held on $500,000, cash-only bond.