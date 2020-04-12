Man charged with sex crimes involving underage girls has history of working with kids

Robert Ross was a security/safety officer at St. Louis Public Schools and also worked at a children's home, St. Louis County police said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Peters man is accused of inappropriately touching and raping several underage girls, including at a sleepover party, police said. Investigators said he frequently worked with children and they’re asking any other potential victims to come forward.

Fifty-year-old Robert Ross was arrested and charged Tuesday with one count of first-degree statutory rape, four counts of statutory sodomy and three counts of child molestation.

The investigation into Ross began when a 25-year-old woman came forward to St. Louis County police to report what happened to her when she was a child.

The woman told investigators that in 2005 – when she was 11 years old – Ross began touching her inappropriately, and the acts escalated two years later when she was 13.

The probable cause statement includes accounts from two other women who came forward with similar stories. They said during a sleepover at his house one night in 1998, Ross sexually assaulted them. They were between the ages of 9 and 14 at the time.

St. Louis County police said no other victims have come forward at this time. In a news release Friday morning, police listed Ross’ history of working in places with children.

Ross was a security/safety officer at St. Louis Public Schools from 2003-2006, including – but not limited to – Northwest Middle School, Vashon High School and Cleveland NJROTC Naval High School.

He also worked at Missouri Baptist Children’s Home from August 2007-April 2008.

The St. Louis County Police Department is asking if anyone believes they may have been victimized by Ross to call detectives at 314-615-5400.

In requesting a warrant for Ross’ arrest, St. Louis County police wrote, “Defendant is believed to be a danger to the community as there are multiple other allegations of sexual abuse against minors involving the Defendant.”