Man charged with making threats against Jefferson County high school

The man told staff at a behavioral health center that he was going to "blow up and shoot up" Northwest High School upon release, charges said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after police say he made threats against a Jefferson County high school.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Kevin McArthur, 43, with making a terroristic threat in the second degree.

According to a probable cause statement filed by St. Louis County police, nursing staff at Hyland Behavioral Health Center at 10018 Kennerly Rd. reported on Dec. 5 that a threat was made. McAthur, a patient at the center, had stated that upon his release he was going to "blow up and shoot up" Northwest High School in Cedar Hill, witnesses told police.

The school was notified and extra patrols of the campus were put in place.

McArthur was arrested and admitted to making threats against the school, the probable cause statement said.

St. Louis County officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct are leading the investigation.