Man charged with theft of $12K in Pokemon cards from Crestwood store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An Oklahoma man is facing three felony charges after police say he burglarized a Crestwood game store and stole thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon cards and merchandise.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Nicholas Garrison, 24, of Tulsa, with three second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage.

According to the Crestwood Police Department, the burglary happened on Oct. 10, 2021, at Yeti Gaming on 8924 Watson Rd. Window display cases were shattered, causing $2000 in damage, and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise was stolen.

Police matched blood droplets found inside the store with a sample of Garrison's DNA. The prosecuting attorney's office said Garrison admitted to taking the merchandise because he needed money.

"Pokémon cards may seem like a trivial target, but there is nothing trivial about charges like burglary and felony theft," stated St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in a Saturday release announcing the charges. "We will not tolerate smash-and-grab in St. Louis County."

Garrison's bond was set at $50,000 cash-only, with no 10% allowed.