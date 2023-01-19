Grandfather charged in unintentional shooting of 3-year-old after leaving gun in dresser drawer

Markeith Mayo, 48, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a weapon.

ST. LOUIS — A 48-year-old man is facing charges after police said his gun was used in the unintentional shooting of a 3-year-old boy by his brother.

According to St. Louis police, the shooting happened on Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Thrush Avenue in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.

According to charging documents, Mayo and the victim both lived in the home. He is the victim's grandfather, police said.

Police said Mayo kept his .380 ACP handgun in a dresser drawer that was within reach of the children in the home. The charging documents also said he kept snacks and candy in the same drawer.

A source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers that Mayo was distraught when police arrived at the scene and told officers his children had gotten hold of the firearm and were playing with it when one child accidentally shot the other.

As of Wednesday, the 3-year-old boy remained in critical condition at St. Louis Children's Hospital.