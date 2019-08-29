ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have named and charged a man who is still wanted in a shooting at the Civic Center MetroLink station.

Police investigators believe 21-year-old Jaquan Thomas shot a man outside the station earlier this month. The shooting left a 35-year-old man with a serious injury to his torso, according to the probable cause statement.

Police said the victim identified Thomas in a photographic lineup as one of the people who had shot him.

The shooting happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 4. With the help of MetroLink Security, St. Louis police found two suspects and took them into custody. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist also saw police detaining the men in handcuffs on the train tracks.

The victim drove himself to the hospital, police said.

Thomas is still wanted by police. They did not have a photo of him to release. He’s facing a charge of first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

PREVIOUS: Man shot near Civic Center MetroLink station

More local news stories: