ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A Belleville man was charged with murder Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a former East St. Louis High School track star.

Marvion D. Brady was charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 20-year-old Sanchez Rhodes on October 21, 2018.

The Illinois State Police said Rhodes was shot in the head while driving on St. Clair Avenue near Interstate 64. The St. Clair County State's Attorney said Brady shot at the car with the intention to hurt or kill Rhodes.

His bond was set at $1 million.