ALTON, Ill. — Alton police think a man arrested and charged in connection with five incidents might be involved in more than 60 cases in the area.

A press release from the Alton Police Department said 23-year-old Alphonso Brown was arrested after someone saw him looking into vehicles in a neighborhood early Friday morning. When an officer arrived in the neighborhood, he found Brown and took him into custody for outstanding warrants.

While investigating Brown, investigators said they were able to link him to several other crimes in the area that go as far back as December of 2017.

On Monday, he was charged with two counts of residential burglary, five counts of burglary and two counts of offenses related to motor vehicles. Descriptions of both motor vehicle charges said he was in possession of stolen vehicles.

The release said the department believes Brown is connected with more than 60 cases, and "they aren't done yet."

Brown is being held on a $340,000 bond.

