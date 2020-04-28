Man charged with arson in connection with Islamic center fire

Police said Nicholas Proffitt's motivation was that the people who used the center were Muslim

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A Cape Girardeau man was charged with three felonies after police said he knowingly set fire to an Islamic center Friday.

Nicholas Proffitt, 42, was charged with felony burglary, first-degree arson and first-degree property damage. Police said the property damage charge was enhanced because "the defendant was knowingly motivated to do so by reason of a motive related to the religion of the people who worship at the Islamic Center."

The FBI was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone connected to a fire that badly damaged the Islamic center and coincided with the start of Ramadan.

Law enforcement officers said 12 to 15 people were evacuated from the building, but none of them were injured.

Proffitt was arrested at around 6:40 Monday night. He is being held without bond.

The FBI, ATF and Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office assisted with the investigation.