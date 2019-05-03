ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection with the carjacking on the parking lot on an Uncle Bill's restaurant last month, and they want your help finding him.

Edward Earl Lewis Jr. — a 28-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man — was charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection with the Feb. 19 carjacking, but he has not been taken into custody.

During the initial investigation, police said the suspect pulled out a gun and carjacked a driver at the Uncle Bill’s Pancake House near Manchester and Route 141. Soon after, officers spotted the car, flipped on their lights and tried to stop the suspect.

Police said he led them on a six-mile chase before jumping out of the car at a Motel 6 and running off.

If you know where Lewis is, you are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 636-227-1410.

