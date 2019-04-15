ST ANN, Mo. — A man that police said was responsible for the carjacking of a woman that eventually lead to a head-on crash with a St. Ann police officer was charged with robbery Monday afternoon.

Eddie Lee Edwards, 22, was charged with robbery Monday after police said he stole a woman's car keys and purse at gunpoint before leading police on a chase Sunday night.

The Bridgeton Police Department said they were called to the Bridgeton Schnucks at around 8:40 for a report of a carjacking on the parking lot. She told police she was loading groceries into her car when the man walked up with a gun and demanded her purse and keys.

She handed them over, and the man drove off in her 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.

St. Ann police said Bridgeton police then put out a call to be on the lookout for the stolen car. Police from Breckenridge Hills spotted the car and started chasing after it on St. Charles Rock Road. A St. Ann police officer joined the chase a short time later.

St. Ann police said at some point in the chase, the driver dropped off a passenger before turning the car around.

The car crashed head-on with the St. Ann police car near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive & Ogden Avenue in Wellston.

The St. Ann officer was taken to the hospital. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver and the passenger that was dropped were both taken into custody.

The carjacking victim identified Edwards as the carjacker. His bond was set at $75,000.

The other person taken into custody has not been charged.