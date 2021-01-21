x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Crime

Man charged in connection with deadly October 2020 shooting in St. Louis

Marlon Hampton, 23, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and stealing of a firearm in connection with the shooting that left Staveion Durham
Credit: St. Louis Metro PD
Marlon Hampton was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and stealing of a firearm.

ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after police said he shot and killed a man in north St. Louis near the city-county border in October 2020.

Marlon Hampton, 23, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and stealing of a firearm in connection with the shooting that left Staveion Durham.

Just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2020, police were called to the area of Riverview Boulevard and Switzer Avenue for a shooting and a crash. When officers arrived, they found Durham suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso and hand. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

A second victim, a 25-year-old man, told police he exchanged gunfire with the suspects after being involved in the crash. The suspects drove away from the scene in a dark sedan.

RELATED: Man shot, killed after car crash in St. Louis

The second victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries he sustained during the crash. He has since been released.

On Wednesday, Hampton was arrested and charged in connection with the case. According to online court documents, he is being held without bond.

More local news:

RELATED: St. Clair County, Illinois ahead of schedule in distributing COVID-19 vaccine shots

RELATED: When could the Billikens be back on the court?

RELATED: Innocent driver killed after police pursuit ends in crash in St. Louis County

RELATED: Missouri governor activates National Guard to help with COVID-19 vaccines

RELATED: 'There's a lot of moving pieces' | St. Louis task force says questions remain about vaccine distribution