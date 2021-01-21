Man charged in connection with deadly October 2020 shooting in St. Louis

Marlon Hampton, 23, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and stealing of a firearm in connection with the shooting that left Staveion Durham

ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after police said he shot and killed a man in north St. Louis near the city-county border in October 2020.

Just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2020, police were called to the area of Riverview Boulevard and Switzer Avenue for a shooting and a crash. When officers arrived, they found Durham suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso and hand. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

A second victim, a 25-year-old man, told police he exchanged gunfire with the suspects after being involved in the crash. The suspects drove away from the scene in a dark sedan.

The second victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries he sustained during the crash. He has since been released.

On Wednesday, Hampton was arrested and charged in connection with the case. According to online court documents, he is being held without bond.