Man charged with deadly Sunday morning shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 41-year-old man was charged with murder in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in a south St. Louis apartment Sunday morning.

Earnest Moore was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of 40-year-old Michael Chapman.

Police were called to an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Binham Avenue in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood at around 8 a.m. When they arrived, they found Chapman dead.

Officers believed Moore was locked inside an apartment, which led them to call in the St. Louis County SWAT team. When officers finally entered the apartment, Moore was gone.