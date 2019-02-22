ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is facing charges after investigators said he distributed a fatal dose of fentanyl last year.

A press release from the Department of Justice said Antonio Adrian Minnis Jr. was charged with distributing a controlled substance which resulted in the death of another Thursday. The charge is in addition to a felon in possession of a firearm charge levied against him in January.

The release said Minnis distributed the fentanyl that led to the death of a man on July 18, 2018.

If convicted, he would face at least 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.