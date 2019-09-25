MASCOUTAH, Ill. — A 19-year-old man is facing DUI charges months after a crash that killed an unborn baby in Mascoutah, Illinois.

Timothy J. Junius is facing one count of DUI resulting in the death of a child and one count of DUI causing injury after police said he consumed cannabis before crashing into a pregnant woman on May 4.

Emergency crews responded to Jefferson Road and Brickyard Road, south of Mascoutah, for a two-car crash. Both of the vehicles were off the road and overturned.

According to police, Junius did not stop at the stop sign at Brickyard Road and hit a car with two people in it, one of which was 7 months pregnant. All three were transported to hospitals. The woman’s child was delivered at the emergency room in Shiloh and flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital but did not survive.

Junius was released shortly after the crash until officer could complete the accident investigation and get lab results. More than four months later, Junius was charged.

His bond was set at $125,000. No mug shot was provided because he has not been taken into custody.

