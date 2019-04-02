WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A man who made a threat against Webster Groves city employees in an email tip to 5 On Your Side was charged with making a terrorist threat Monday.

Thomas Hobbs, a 62-year-old Webster Groves man, wrote an email to the 5 On Your Side tip about a construction dispute with the city. In the email he alluded to the 2008 shooting at Kirkwood City Hall shooting saying "I dont(sic) want this to end badly like what Cookie Thorton did at Kirkwood City Hall and one of the police officer(sic) he assisinated(sic) was a fellow graduate of the High School in Webster."

Out of an abundance of caution, 5 On Your Side called police and told them about the email. The email was shared with police only because of the violent nature of the threat.

On Monday, he was charged with third-degree making terroristic threats and taken into custody. His bond was set at $5,000.