CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A St. Charles man was charged with making a terrorist threat Wednesday after police said he threatened to carry out a mass shooting at a mental health facility Tuesday.

Louis Michael Frye was charged with one count of making a terrorist threat against Insynergy Counseling and Mental Health in Creve Coeur.

Police said Frye called the facility and told an employee to "get everybody out" because "I won't be the only one to die today." After getting the call, all the medical facilities in the area went into lockdown for more than five hours.

He was a patient at the medical office at the time of the crime.

He was taken into custody and is being held on a $50,000.