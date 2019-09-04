ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing charged in St. Louis County after police said he violated a restraining order by putting a suspicious device on the victim's windowsill.

David Finkelstein was charged with making a terrorist threat and two counts of violating a protection order Monday.

Overland police said they were called to the victim's home Sunday to investigate a suspicious device. Police said the device was left on the windowsill and was making pulsing and buzzings sounds.

Police investigated the device before calling the bomb and arson squad. Homes in the area were evacuated before the bomb squad remotely destroyed the device.

During their investigation, police said security video showed Finkelstein planting the device.

He is being held on $35,000 bond in the St. Louis County Jail.