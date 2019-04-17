VILLA RIDGE, Mo. — A man is facing charges after a woman was found dead of a gunshot wound in Villa Ridge, Missouri, Monday night.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 51-year-old Brian S. Hensley was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the death of the woman.

Deputies said they were called to a home on the 100 block of Ajax Avenue in Villa Ridge at 11 p.m. Monday for a report of a dead person. When they got there, they found a dead woman with a gunshot wound.

After finding the woman, they surrounded the home because they thought someone was inside. After hours of trying to contact the person inside, they spotted a man laying on the ground of the home.

Worried it might be another victim, police entered the home and discovered it was Hensley suffering from a suspected drug overdose. He was treated at the hospital before being taken into custody.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.