ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man already in prison on unrelated charges is now facing charges in connection with the December 2017 death of a Wellston man.

Deantaye Long, 20, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action Wednesday for his alleged role in the shooting death of 41-year-old Steven Combs.

Combs was shot while washing a car on the 6200 block of Bartmer on Dec. 3, 2017. Security video showed a man dressed in black walk up to Combs and open fire.

Police arrested Long in connection with the crime a few weeks later but were not able to establish probable cause.

Wesley Bell's office reopened the case and eventually established probable cause to bring charges against Long.

Long was already in custody before the charges were announced. He is being held by the Missouri Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

More local news:

RELATED: Police investigating after young man killed in north St. Louis County shooting

RELATED: STL activists working to change 'no snitching' policy after 11 kids killed

RELATED: Girl's leg braces returned after being stolen on family trip thanks to Oklahoma police