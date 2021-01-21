Man charged with murder in fatal St. Louis County police pursuit crash

Police said while he was speeding away from police, Bailey struck another vehicle, which caused the death of one of the passengers in that car

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — A man has been charged in the Wednesday afternoon police chase in St. Louis County that ended up killing one man and injuring two others.

Rico Bailey, a 20-year-old from St. Louis, was charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, one count of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing. He is currently being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

The probable cause statement says Bailey was seen in a 2015 Infinity Q70 that was reported stolen, and he was wanted in connection to an assault in St. Louis. When officers attempted to stop Bailey, who was driving at a "high rate of speed", he fled from police. While he was speeding away from police, Bailey struck another vehicle, which caused the death of one of the occupants of that car.

The crash happened at Bellefontaine Road and Chain of Rocks Road in north St. Louis County.

Michael Hayes, 33, was killed in the crash. He was the passenger in the car that was hit. The driver of the car that was struck, a 23-year-old woman, remains in the hospital.

On Wednesday, St. Louis County police said Bailey wasn't injured.

The passenger in the suspect's car, a 17-year-old girl, remains hospitalized as well.