Crime

Man charged with murder in connection with suspicious St. Louis County death

Police said Brandon Gaertner killed 62-year-old James Kwiatkowski, who was found dead in the closet of an apartment after a fire
Credit: St. Louis County PD
Brandon Gaertner, 27, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of James Kwiatkowski.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man who was found dead after a St. Louis County apartment fire.

Brandon Gaertner, 27, was charged with second-degree murder for the death of 62-year-old James Kwiatkowski.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded shortly before 9 a.m. on Aug. 2 to the 4000 block of Nottingham Estates Drive for a report of smoke at an apartment building. The building was evacuated and first responders put out a small fire inside an apartment.

RELATED: Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in south county apartment fire

After the fire was extinguished, Kwiatkowski was found dead in the closet of the apartment. An autopsy found that he died from blunt force trauma.  

According to a press release from the police department, investigators found forensic evidence that Gaertner was the perpetrator.

Gaertner was charged with second-degree murder Thursday. He is being held on $100,000, cash-only bond.

