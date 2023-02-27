Man charged with production of child pornography

FBI investigators arrested 57-year-old Tracy Jenkins last week. He was charged on Friday and appeared in court on Monday.

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors have arrested a St. Louis man who they said recorded child sexual abuse since 2017.

According to a press release from Sayler Fleming, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, 57-year-old Tracy Jenkins was charged with production of child pornography Friday.

According to the release, the local office of the FBI was informed that the bureau's headquarters had possibly identified and located one of the victims in a video that had been circulating online. According to charging documents, investigators verified the victim's identity and identified four other children who were also victims of years of sexual abuse.

According to charging documents, Jenkins abused the children and recorded it himself. Investigators discovered a hard drive with more than 100 videos that matched those circulating online, according to the documents.

“The FBI has been continuously working to identify these victims since 2017 when we first became aware this child sexual abuse material,” Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division said. “In fact, the FBI initiative called ‘Operation Rescue Me’ has identified more than 600 child victims like these since 2008 using technology and painstaking investigative work.”

According to Fleming, investigators got the lead on Thursday, and Jenkins was charged on Friday.

He could face up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

