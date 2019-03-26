ST. PETERS, Mo. — A man charged with invasion of privacy last month is facing another charge after police said he took a photo of a 17-year-old coworker.

Earlier this month, Michael Koch was charged with invasion of privacy by the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Police said he recorded a woman at a tanning booth of a St. Peters Club Fitness and believed there were 41 other victims.

After receiving more than 150 calls from people concerned they were victimized, police were able to positively identify just one additional victim.

The woman and her mother identified her as one of the victims and said she was 17 when the photo was taken. She started as an employee at the Club Fitness a day before the photo was posted online. She said Koch was her supervisor and allowed her to use the tanning beds while she was on the clock.

This new information resulted in another invasion of privacy charge.

Investigators still say there are 40 unidentified victims. Anyone concerned they might be a victim is asked to call St. Peters Police at 636-278-2222.

Club Fitness released the following statement when Koch was first charged:

Club Fitness takes every measure to ensure the personal privacy and security of our employees and members.

Should there be any suspicions or reports about inappropriate actions or privacy abuse, we will contact the authorities immediately.

