COLUMBIA, Mo. — A man is facing charges a few weeks after a teen from Bethalto was found dead in a dorm at Mizzou last month.

Boston Perry died after taking Percocet, a prescription painkiller. He was found dead in his dorm room on Jan. 22.

Police say Perry bought the pills off of someone else the night before and took three of them.

That person who allegedly sold Perry the pills, Carson Latimer, was charged with distributing a controlled substance.