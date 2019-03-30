ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 60-year-old man has been charged with shooting his girlfriend at a McDonald's Friday night.

According to a probable cause statement, Ronald Kennard was at a McDonald’s drive-through in Jennings with a 58-year-old woman and another person.

Kennard got into an argument with the woman and shot her.

Police said Kennard and the woman were in a relationship at the time.

Kennard was charged with domestic assault and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but her condition is unknown.