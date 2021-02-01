Man charged with shooting man, woman at New Year's party in University City

The woman was treated at the hospital and released. As of Friday afternoon, the man remained at the hospital for treatment

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after police said he shot a man and a woman after an argument at a New Year's party in University City.

Torrence Hernderson, 26, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the Friday morning shooting.

Police said they were called to a home on the 6700 block of Plymouth Avenue at around 2:40 Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a party breaking up after an argument led to gunshots.

During their investigation, police found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman was treated at the hospital and released. As of Friday afternoon, the man remained at the hospital for treatment.

Hernderson was charged Friday afternoon. He is being held on a $50,000, cash-only bond.