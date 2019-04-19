WOOD RIVER, Ill. — An Illinois man was charged in federal court with stealing guns from a Wood River, Illinois, gun store in February.

Bradley N. Boswell, 30, was charged with stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the February theft.

A release from the ATF said the guns were believed to be stolen from Benbow City Sports on or around Feb. 8, but the theft was not reported until Feb. 28. The release said a light-colored SUV was seen leaving the area of the break-in.

State's Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said Boswell is in the custody of the United States Marshal pending a detention hearing. The hearing is scheduled for April 23.

Boswell could face 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge.