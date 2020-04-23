Man charged with stealing Overland police car

Luke Hamilton is accused of taking the officer's car from a gas station parking lot while the officer pursued another person in the area

OVERLAND, Mo. — A man accused of stealing a police car and then leading officers on a chase while behind the wheel charged with in the crime Thursday afternoon.

The Overland Police Department said Luke Hamilton, 25, was charged with stealing a motor vehicle and stealing a firearm for the incident that happened early Thursday morning.

Overland police said an officer pulled onto a gas station parking lot around midnight to check on a report of a suspicious person in the area. The officer spotted the person and chased him on foot. When the Overland officer got back to his police cruiser, the vehicle was gone.

Police said apparently a different person, later identified as Hamilton, stole the car. Police tracked the vehicle and officers with the St. Ann Police Department began a pursuit, which ended in a dead end in Bridgeton. Officers in that jurisdiction arrested Hamilton.

"Overland PD would like to thank St. Ann PD and Bridgeton PD and any other agency involved for their assistance in recovering our vehicle," The Overland Police Department said

Hamilton was taken to the St. Louis County jail and is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Overland police said he’s also facing additional charges by other police departments in relation to this incident.