ST. PETERS, Mo. — A man was charged with invasion of privacy after police said he recorded a woman at a tanning booth of a St. Peters Club Fitness, and police said there are 41 other victims.

Michael Koch was charged with invasion of privacy by the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office Wednesday in connection with an incident from Sept. 17, 2018.

Police said a woman was nude in the tanning booth of the Club Fitness the 3600 block of North St. Peters Parkway on Sept. 17 when she noticed a cell phone being held over the partition wall from the other booth. The probable cause statement said security video showed Koch was in the other tanning booth and police found the chair was moved from its normal spot to along the wall.

During the investigation, police discovered 175 images posted to a photo-sharing website that showed 41 unidentified female victims in full or partial nudity. The probable cause statement said many of the photos appeared to be taken at the same tanning booth. Police said he worked at that Club Fitness location from 2010 to 2017.

Police said Koch had been secretly recording female victims, including his biological sister and his girlfriend, dating back to May of 2016.

A special agent from the Department of Homeland Security helped with the investigation.

Anyone concerned they might be a victim is asked to call St. Peters Police at 636-278-2222.

We have reached out to Planet Fitness for comment but have not heard back.