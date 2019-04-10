ST. LOUIS — A man already facing several charges in connection with a standoff and crime spree in St. Charles County is now federal charged.

A press release from the Department of Justice said Elijah Moore, 37, was charged with two counts of attempting to kill a federal law enforcement officer and multiple other federal crimes in connection with the July 29 incident.

On July 29, Moore was spotted in a car that he had stolen on Highway Z near I-70 in Wentzville. Police tried to stop him, but he didn’t pull over. Police continued to pursue the car throughout the City of Wentzville into other parts of St. Charles County. Moore began firing a gun towards the officer’s car, police said.

One of the officers was a member of the U.S. Marshals Service.

After several more minutes, Moore was taken into custody while he tried to ram a fully marked police car, according to charging documents. Police said they found a revolver style pistol inside the car.

Moore’s criminal history includes 10 felony convictions, which makes it illegal for him to be in possession of a gun, police said.

On Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted Moore on two counts of attempting to kill a federal law enforcement officer, two counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of those attempts, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing a stolen firearm, one count of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of the carjacking.

He was already facing one count of tampering, felony resisting arrest, first-degree assault of a special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in St. Charles County.

The release did not say when Moore's next court date would be.

More local news:

RELATED: How students helped design the new Ferguson teen center

RELATED: Cardinals score 4 in 9th, hold off Braves 7-6 in NLDS opener

RELATED: Major Case Squad to review 2011 unsolved murder of Betsy Faria in Lincoln County