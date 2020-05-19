Man arrested, charged after woman shot and killed in St. Louis County apartment

He was arrested on May 15 and is being held without bond

ST. LOUIS — A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of a woman in January.

Leron Harris has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree burglary.

On January 27, police were called to an apartment in the 10800 block of Midland Boulevard for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the women, 44-year-old Alesha Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 41-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 41-year-old woman told police Harris was armed when he went into the apartment with another person, stealing money. She told officers Harris shot her and Brown.

The woman also told officers she personally knew Harris.