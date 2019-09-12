ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in connection to a woman’s murder.

Nathaniel Edwards, 27, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Tia Buress, 22, was found shot to death inside a car near the 200 block of Carr Street on May 27.

According to court documents, surveillance footage captured the shooting. Buress was in a white Chevrolet Impala and Edwards was a passenger in a tan Oldsmobile Alero. The Alero was seen driving past the Impala. Video showed the Alero pulling alongside the Impala. Shots were fired from the passenger’s side of the Alero at the Impala. Buress was struck in the head and died on the scene. Another person was injured.

