Man chased, shot while driving in Creve Coeur Tuesday morning, police say

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A man was shot and injured Tuesday morning after he said he was chased and shot by another driver in Creve Coeur.

According to a press release from the Creve Coeur Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:40 Tuesday morning. The release said the man drove himself to the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound.

The man told police he was driving near the intersection of Dorsett and McKelvey roads when he drove past two cars stopped in the middle of the road. After passing the cars, and getting onto southbound Interstate 270, he noticed one of the cars was "chasing" him.

Police said the victim sped up and exited onto Olive Boulevard to try to get away, but the car was still following him. While going west on the 12300 block of Olive Boulevard, the car caught up with him and someone inside that car fired multiple shots.

The victim was struck by one of the shots and drove himself to the hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

No other information about the incident was provided.