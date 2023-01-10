x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man convicted in Columbia sport editor's death out of prison

Erickson implicated his friend Ryan Ferguson, who was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A man who spent nearly two decades in prison after the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor has been freed, his lawyer said.

Charles Erickson, 38, was released from the Booneville Correctional Center Monday, attorney Landon Magnusson said in a post on Twitter.

The Free Charles Erickson page on Facebook posted a photo of Erickson with the caption, “Charlie’s on his way home!”

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Charles Erickson walks handcuffed into court for his preliminary hearing Friday, April 23, 2004 in Columbia, Mo. Erickson is charged in the 2001 murder of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt. Erickson waived his right to the preliminary hearing, and his arraignment was scheduled for May 3. Erickson is charged along with Ryan Ferguson, whose preliminary hearing was postponed until April 30. (AP Photo/Michael McNamara, Pool )

Erickson, 38, was convicted in 2005 after he initially confessed to the killing of sports editor Kent Heitholt in 2001. He later claimed he was coerced into confessing by police, the prosecutor and his own attorney.

Erickson implicated his friend Ryan Ferguson, who was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Erickson later said recanted his statement that Ferguson helped kill Heitholt. Ferguson was released in 2013, after an appeals court ruled that he didn’t receive a fair trial because the prosecutor’s office withheld evidence. He later won millions of dollars in the settlement of a lawsuit he filed alleging detectives fabricated evidence, coerced witnesses and failed to investigate other possible suspects.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

1 shot, killed early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis

Before You Leave, Check This Out